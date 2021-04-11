The earthquake in Indonesia caused at least eight deaths in Asia

The earthquake in Indonesia caused at least eight deaths in Asia

An earthquake in the main island of Java, Indonesia, killed at least eight people and damaged more than 1,300 buildings, officials said on Sunday. About ten people were slightly injured and several were taken to evacuation centers after their homes were destroyed.

The United States Geological Survey reported that the magnitude 6 earthquake struck the south coast of the island early Saturday afternoon and was located 45 kilometers south of the town of Sumberpucung in the Malang district of East Java province at a depth of 82 kilometers.

This marked the second fatal disaster in Indonesia this week after tropical cyclone Seroja caused heavy rain a week ago that killed at least 174 people and 48 went missing in eastern Nusa Tenggara province.

Saturday’s earthquake caused damage to around 1,189 homes and 150 public facilities, including schools and hospitals. It was felt in East Java, home to 40.7 million people, and local media reported in nearby provinces, including the tourist island of Bali.

Media images show flattened houses in cities near the south coast of East Java, the area closest to the earthquake’s epicenter. A video shared on social media shows people running out of a mall in Malang city during a powerful earthquake.

People in the dining area of ​​the Royal Plaza shopping center in Surabaya during an earthquake in Santri Omahan / REUTERS

“I felt the earthquake twice, the first time in two seconds, and then it stopped, but then it shook again for five seconds,” Edo Afizal, a hotel receptionist in Blitar, told Reuters on the phone.

Indonesia, a huge archipelago of 270 million people in the Pacific Ring of Fire, is frequently affected by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis.

In January, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake killed at least 105 people and injured nearly 6,500 while more than 92,000 people were displaced after reaching Mamuju and Majene counties in West Sulawesi province.