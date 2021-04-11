Sporting again loses points in the league, now against Famalicão | National football

For the second time in a row, Sporting lost points in the battle for the national title. In Alvalade, the “Lions” drew only one draw against Famalicão (1-1) and ended the 26th round of the championship with a six point advantage over runner-up FC Porto.

Sporting opened the scoring after 25 minutes with a player who knows Famalicão well: Pedro Gonçalves retrieved the ball at the entrance to the opposite area, hit and finished without difficulty and gave the “Lions” an advantage.

But the hosts barely had time to enjoy the advantage. Two minutes later Famalicão reached the “Leonina” area in a game on the left, Ivan Jaime deflected and Anderson finished with a low shot.

The “Lions” were more dominant and took risks in the final part, but Jovane missed the best opportunity in clearing time after deviating from Coates after a corner.

After the draw against Moreirense (1-1) in the preliminary round, Sporting repeat the result and see FC Porto and Benfica approaching the classification.