Road accidents decreased in 2020 and continue to decrease this year

Road traffic accidents and the number of deaths and injuries resulting from road accidents in 2020 decreased by around 26% year-over-year, a downward trend that continued into the first quarter of 2021.

The data was released this Sunday by the Public Safety Police (PSP) in a review of their roadside control activities in mainland Portugal and the Madeira and Azores archipelagos during 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.

In a statement, the PSP reported a “significant decrease in all indicators” in 2020 compared to 2019, with 29 fewer deaths, 193 fewer injuries and 5927 fewer serious injuries.

At the national level, there was a 27.1% decrease in road accidents with fatalities, in accidents with injuries by 24.6% and in road accidents by 26.5%.

This decrease can be seen in connection with increased inspection measures imposed by the enacted states of emergency, explains the PSP.

In 2020, 23,743 road inspections were carried out and 1,215,432 drivers were inspected, surpassing the record of 23,636 operations and 911,636 drivers checked in 2019.

In terms of traffic accidents, 44,583 were recorded, of which 11,680 accidents resulted in 78 deaths, 593 serious injuries and 13,141 minor injuries.

The districts and regions with the highest accident frequency in 2020 were, in descending order, Lisbon (13,145), Porto (8159), Setúbal (3326), Azores (2872), Braga (2748) and Madeira (2460).

Of the deaths caused by these accidents, 64 were recorded in the continent, 8 in the Autonomous Region of Madeira and 6 in the Autonomous Region of the Azores.

Reduction of all indicators since 2019

Compared to 2019, the PSP saw a decrease in all indicators worldwide, with Beja being the only region in the country to see an increase with 29 more accidents compared to the 213 in 2019.

In terms of deaths, comparing the 2019 and 2020 records, there was an increase in Lisbon and Setúbal (each with three more deaths), Castelo Branco and Faro (each with two more), with all other counties and regions decreasing all registrations worldwide, thereby improving the global distribution.

In terms of time, the largest decreases compared to the same months of 2019 were between March and July and October to December.

There was no difference in the nature of the accidents. The frequency of collisions remained in 2020 (35,688 resulting in 27 deaths, 235 serious injuries and 7653 minor injuries).

This was followed by skirmishes (6278 with 33 deaths, 174 seriously injured and 3179 minor injuries) and pedestrian accidents (2617 with 18 deaths, 184 serious injuries and 2309 minor injuries).

Compared to the previous year, running over was the type of accident with the greatest decrease (-36%), followed by collision (-27%) and skidding (-15%).

The decline in entitlements remains in 2021

In the first quarter of this year, all indicators fell again compared to the same period of the previous year: 8,385 accidents (minus 4,101) in which 17 people died (minus 3), 119 were seriously injured (minus 22) and 2,370 minor injuries (minus 1,274).

When assessing the differences in overall and victim entitlements, the largest falls are in Lisbon (minus 1363 and 445, respectively), Porto (minus 839 and 178) and Setúbal (minus 331 and 85).

In terms of deaths, the biggest differences were between Castelo Branco and Leiria (fewer than two casualties each, moving to a record-free death record), with a single increase (Aveiro, which had two deaths when it hit one in the same period of time) Year recorded last year).