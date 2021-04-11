Portuguese show no suspicion of the AstraZeneca vaccine, says Vice Admiral | Coronavirus

The recent wave of news about the AstraZeneca vaccine and the extremely low risk of blood clots has raised suspicions of this medicine in several countries. But in Portugal this is “not a problem for the time being”, assured Vice Admiral Henrique Gouveia e Melo RTP3.

“We do not systematically register people by people who have refused [a receber uma vacina específica] because there are about eight million Portuguese who want the vaccine, ”said the coordinator of the task force responsible for vaccinating against anticovid-19.

“We didn’t feel that much, but of course any doubts and noises around this vaccine can negatively affect it,” he admitted. “We have to be very careful not to fall into a hysteria curve that not only affects the vaccination process, but also essentially affects people’s protection. The most dangerous thing is not to get vaccinated. “

In the Madrid community, fewer than half of those over 60 who were supposed to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine on Thursday showed up at vaccination sites a day after Spain recommended vaccinating younger people with a different vaccine. In France, where citizens can choose which vaccine to take, many have turned down the Anglo-Swedish drug.

Gouveia e Melo is using the numbers to confirm that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective, with the benefits largely outweighing the risks: “This past week, more people have died of Covid in Portugal than anyone who has had a thromboembolic event died. AstraZeneca vaccine given to 30 million people [em todo o mundo]. ”

“Noise”, social networks and denialists

Gouveia e Melo deplores the “noise” caused by “indecision” and coordination by European governments, through the “mediation of problems, through social networks and denialist groups that spread as much doubt as possible”.

Even so, the Portuguese are already witnessing the positive effects of vaccination, namely reducing hospital stays and deaths among the elderly. “There are people between the ages of 60 and 79 who have already started the vaccination,” and by May 2nd, “in principle”, the entire population over the age of 70 will have received at least the first dose of an antiviral vaccine -19.

In the same information room as RTP, the Coordinator of the Technical Commission for Vaccination Against Covid-19 of the Directorate-General for Health (DGS), Valter Fonseca, defended the safety of this vaccine and refused, which the health authorities in Portugal did and created confusion around it. This week, the vaccine was discouraged from children under 60 when it stopped using it in people over 65 in February.

“When this vaccine was approved, there wasn’t enough data to show it was effective over 65 years. For this reason, a decision and recommendation was made to reinforce the positive effects already known in the age phases with solid data, ”he explained. “From the moment real data were known, its high efficacy was also demonstrated over 65 years of age, and therefore the vaccine was approved in Portugal for all age groups without restriction. The situation is now slightly different: we are not talking about questions about the lack of data on the effectiveness of the vaccine in the more advanced groups, but about some doubts about some side effects. “

In this context, the head of the DGS reminded that this is the most studied vaccine among the vaccines authorized in the European Union. “As much as we investigate, it confirms that it is effective and safe,” he said. In view of “extremely rare thrombotic phenomena”, Portugal only recommended application from the age of 60: Because older people are at risk and thromboses have been registered in the youngest, he emphasized.

Like Gouveia and Melo, Valter Fonseca believes the news about AstraZeneca will not disrupt the vaccination process. “Portugal has a long history as one of the countries with a very high acceptance of vaccines,” he explains. “We also have it with the Covid-19 vaccination. People trust the decisions made by health authorities. “