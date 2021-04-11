Pedro Martins is two-time Greek champion for Olympiacos | Soccer

This Sunday Olympiacos became Greek champions for the 46th time, the second time in a row under the command of Portuguese Pedro Martins, winning at the reception of rival Panathinaikos and benefiting from the defeat of Aris.

The formation of Piraeus with the Portuguese José Sá, Rúben Semedo, Tiago Silva and Bruma won 3-1 and added 76 points that were already out of reach for Aris at 54.

Olympiacos were still at a disadvantage after Italian Federico Macheda had a penalty in the 29th minute before the Panathinaikos, but Egyptian Koke in the 45 + 3 ‘and the 72’ and Bruma in the 90 + 7 ‘led the turn in the scoreboard and a new performance for the team from the Greek capital.

Pedro Martins, 50, joined Olympiacos in May 2018 and became the club’s fifth Portuguese coach, after Leonardo Jardim (2012/13), Vítor Pereira (2014/15), Marco Silva (2015/16) and Paulo Bento (2012/13) 15) 2016/17.

In 2019/20 the natural coach of Santa Maria da Feira won the “double” by joining the triumph in the Greek Cup to the championship. This also made him the fifth Portuguese to win the competition for the club and the first to win the “double”. .

Olympiacos are also in the semi-finals of the Greek Cup and receive PAS Giannina in the second leg on April 26th after a 1-1 draw in their first game.