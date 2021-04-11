PCP: The drag at the time of the “Operation Marquis” process is “unacceptable in the eyes of the citizen” Operation Marquis

The PCP believes that, despite its “clear complexity and dimension”, Operation Marquis has dragged on in an “unacceptable manner in the eyes of the common people” and points out that this trial is “far from over” .

In a brief statement released this Sunday morning, the PCP responded to the decision of the Operation Marquis, known on Friday, in which Judge Ivo Rosa decided not to bring former Prime Minister José Sócrates to justice for corruption.

“This court case, despite its clear complexity and dimension, has drawn itself in a way that is unacceptable to ordinary people,” condemn the communists. According to the PCP, “this legal process is far from over”, whereby it is recalled that this instruction decision, as already announced, “can be challenged in some parts by the public prosecutor’s office”.

“The decision to issue instructions now known is not final with regard to the court case. This procedural phase is not yet the process in which the entire process has to run as quickly as possible, ”he appeals.

Criminal Investigative Judge Ivo Rosa decided to try former Prime Minister José Sócrates, his friend and businessman Carlos Santos Silva, former Minister Armando Vara and banker Ricardo Salgado for economic and financial crimes, but dropped charges of corruption and tax fraud .

Of the 28 accused, Ivo Rosa pronounced only five and dismissed, among others, the former leaders of PT Zeinal Bava and Henrique Granadeiro, the businessman Helder Bataglia and the former administrator of the Lena Joaquim Barroca Group, who was charged with 21 crimes.

Of the 189 crimes included in law enforcement, only 17 are on trial in one case investigated in 2013. However, the prosecutor responsible for the investigation, Rosário Teixeira, announced that he would appeal the decision to the Lisbon Court.