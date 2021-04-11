Paços offers, Benfica take advantage of the game to claim their sixth straight win

Benfica drove “sixth gear” in the I-Liga and achieved half a dozen wins in a row – and always without conceding goals. The “incarnated” won 5-0 in Paços de Ferreira in a match in which they welcomed what people wanted to offer. For the good of Jorge Jesus’ team, they did it several times: gross mistake by Eustáquio at 22 ‘(who was sent off), Luiz Carlos’ mistake at 38′ (who scored) and collective mistake at 45 ‘(who created a new one ) Aim)).

The game was resolved at halftime, in a match that became easy for Benfica. With this triumph, the Lisbon team will not let FC Porto escape in the battle for second place and retain the three points that have already separated the two teams.

Although Benfica came from five straight wins in the championship, four of them with defense to four, they appeared with a change in the game system and returned to the three centers. The decision turns out to be a certificate of competence for Paços, since Jesus generally relies on this system against opponents who theoretically balance the game (FC Porto, Sporting, Arsenal or Sp. Braga).

Paços exerted a lot of pressure in the first 20 minutes and conditioned the construction of Benfica, but Eustáquio “drove out” on the 22nd with a gross foul on Weigl. Referee Hugo Miguel showed the midfielder the red card with the help of the VAR.

After the eviction, Paços lowered the lines and Benfica began playing in a positional attack. Here the three control centers looked superfluous, and the team kept “traction behind” without any explanation. In the midst of this tactical uncertainty, Benfica even had two good chances – Waldschmidt (25 minutes) and Rafa (28 minutes) – but little else.

Until Paços “offered” another direct advantage for Benfica with 38 minutes. This time not with an expulsion, but with a false pass from Luiz Carlos, who left Diogo Gonçalves with the possibility of a shot on the cross – he did it and scored 1-0. The “old man”, as Pepa Luiz Carlos affectionately calls him, has one such experienced player made an unusual mistake.

Seferovic also offered a goal to Waldschmidt who scored with an open goal to Jordi and at that point there was a “whirlwind” from Benfica with Paços confused. So confused he could be caught in his own midfield with ten players without a single defender. In the 45th minute, three players put pressure on Seferovic and the Swiss released Rafa. The isolated Portuguese ran in midfield, overtook Jordi and did what Waldschmidt hadn’t done minutes before: he scored with an open goal.

Before the break, Taarabt, facing the game, made a great pass to isolate Seferovic and the Swiss signed an end of the class by bouncing the ball over Jordi.

With Benfica numerically superior and a 3-0 win, a second part should “meet the schedule”. And so it was. Without having to do more, the “Reds” controlled the game with the ball.

The router could have reached 62 ‘in a Pizzi game, 65’ in a shot by Everton, 67 ‘in a Grimaldo free kick and 77’ on an opportunity Seferovic missed. He didn’t arrive until 79 ‘when the Swiss turned his back on the goal, turned and shot hard. Great goal, the 16th in the I League, with which the Swiss are at the top of the scorers list.

The “handful” reached 90 ‘when Seferovic, always him, offered the goal to Darwin. The Uruguayan, who struggled to assert himself at the club, was delighted with the celebration.