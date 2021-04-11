João Vieira and Ana Cabecinha renew 20 km marching title | athletics

Athletes João Vieira from Sporting and Ana Cabecinha from Clube Oriental do Pechão (COP) renewed the titles of national champions of the 20 km road march in Almeirim this Saturday.

The “lion” João Vieira, 45, won this competition for the ninth time in a row, claiming his 60th national title with a time of 1h26m35s in a race he led from the start.

Manuel Marques from Atlético Clube da Póvoa de Varzim finished second with a time of 1h34m14s, and Rúben Santos, also from Sporting, finished the podium with a mark of 1h37m57s and was the first of the U23s.

In the women’s field, the competition was identical to Ana Cabecinha from the Clube Oriental de Pechão (COP), 36 years old, who renewed the championship title in a race that has dominated since the game and ended with the mark of 1h35m46s.

Cabecinha increased the distance in relation to the second group, led by the Colombian Arabelly Orjuela, who marched additional competition, and which also the U-23 Maria Bernardo of COP, Carolina Costa, of Sporting, Inês Mendes and Inês Henriques followed the Rio Maior Swimming club.

The second position was achieved by COP’s Maria Bernardo with 1h36m30s – after she was the first in the U23 category – ahead of the Colombian Arabelly Orjuela (1h36m32s). Carolina Costa of Sporting was the bronze medalist with 1h37m25s.