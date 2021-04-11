João Sousa misses the main board of Monte Carlo | sneakers

Number one Portuguese tennis player João Sousa was defeated in straight sets by Italian Thomas Fabbiano this Sunday and was unable to access the main frame of the Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo, which is played in Monaco.

In the first direct confrontation between the two, the Vimaranense, 107th in the world rankings, could not confirm its preference over the Transalpine, number 172 in the hierarchy, and was eventually eliminated with the partial numbers 7-5 and 6-4, in one hour and 31 minutes.

After a very balanced first set with a break for each team, the 32-year-old Minho was allowed to break in the 11th game (5-6) and could not cancel the opponent’s “target value” despite a “break” point.

In the second game, Sousa did not get into the game well, losing the first two service games that were at a disadvantage 1: 4.Although he returned a break of 2-4, the Portuguese tennis player Fabbiano’s 31-year-old ascendant could not stop, who secured access to the main board of the Monaco tournament.