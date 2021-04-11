Hideki Matsuyama released for the final round of the Masters | golf

Exceptional portrayal of the person who is the first Japanese to come out on top after a round in the first major of the year and who is a serious candidate for his country’s first Grand Slam champion in golf. It was the first round of this edition without a bogey, which was the top grade of the week originally set by Justin Rose on day one.

And if for Rose – who lost first place for the first time today – that meant that the lead on Thursday with a margin of 5 strokes over the seconds (Brian Harman and … Matsuyama) is not just for the Japanese considerable leeway for the most direct pursuers.

For Matsuyama – 29 years old, 5 wins on the PGA Tour and currently 25th in the world rankings – this is the ninth time he has started the final round of a major in the top 10, but the first time he has been at the top starts. “It will be a new experience for me. I can only relax, prepare well and do my best.” There is no lack of experience. Ten years ago he was honored as best amateur when he first participated and as a professional he has already registered two top 10.

The third lap was interrupted at 1h20 due to the risk of thunderstorms. Shortly before, Matsuyama had just had a bad trip. When the game resumed, as I said, he hit all the shots exactly as he wanted them to. He played the last 8 holes in 6 under par, with 4 birdies and 1 eagle in 15.

Justin Rose, who started the comeback with the slightest advantage over Will Zalatoris and Brian Harman, repeated the 72 on Friday, dropping to second place. “It was a complicated day when the storm was approaching and there was a lot of wind,” he said. “When we got back it looked like there was some time to score there but then the greens slowed down a lot.”

Matsuyama will have Xander Schauffele as a competitor in the honor group this Sunday. Schauffele is number 6 in the world and finished second in the same Masters in 2019, along with Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson, in the year Tiger Woods won for the fifth time. They last start at 2:40 p.m. local time (7:40 p.m. in Lisbon). Marc Leishman and Justin Rose start 10 minutes earlier and in the third group from the end are Will Zalatoris and the Canadian Corey Conners.

Zallatoris, only 24 years old, only played his third major and was already 6th at the US Open in September. He played in the honor group with Justin Rose this Saturday and held up well, scoring 71 (-1) and keeping second place.

Corey Conners, who came off a worthy title defense at the Valero Texas Open last week (he didn’t reconfirm it, but was 14th), followed by a 3rd place at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a 7th place at the Players Championship, made a hole. in-on on hole 6. It has always improved (73-69-68) and is 6th with 210 (-6).

Speaking of Valero Texas Open … His winner Jordan Spieth, in which he interrupted a fast of almost three and a half years without wins, is sixth with 211 (71-68-72). He is looking for his second win, six years after the first (2015). He will stand side by side with Brian Harman, who dropped from 2nd, 8th to 8th when he made 74 after two 69 cards.

Defending champion and number 1 in the world Dustin Johnson was eliminated by the cut on Friday.

