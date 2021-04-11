Deflation is accelerating and mobility levels in Portugal are already at pre-coronavirus levels

Since Christmas, the variation in deflation values ​​has not registered a value as registered as it was last week. The Portuguese are leaving their homes more and mobility is already at normal levels before the pandemic.

The mobility index in Portugal reached pre-pandemic levels this week. According to the consulting firm PSE, the value is now 101%. This shows the mobility values ​​that already existed before the containment measures, when the Covid-19 outbreak hit Portugal in March 2020, growth of 20% from last week’s value (81%) – with containment measures related to the Easter period.

Defibrillation hasn’t decreased that much since Christmas

Still at this level, the advisor’s data shows that there has not been such strong weekly swings in deflation since Christmas. The numbers are also similar to those of May 2020 after the end of the first period of detention. Thus, there are three moments of the greatest decline in this value since the beginning of the pandemic: in May of last year, in the week before Christmas and last week with the second phase of deflation.

The data released point to additional data that is fueling the acceleration of deflation. Only 33.5% of Portuguese stay at home on working days, almost 32% in the first few weeks of January before new containment measures are put in place.

Portuguese adhere to official orders

Throughout the pandemic, the Portuguese have generally followed authorities’ guidelines, the report said. “If the weekends, which have practically been restricted since November, are always moments of reduced mobility, it is important to look at behavior on weekdays to understand mobility in terms of pandemic control,” explains the report. “The current second phase of deflation is also being pursued, so home incarceration for the final week of April 5-9 is almost normal.”

The PSE study results from continuous data collection (24 hours a day) by monitoring the location and the means of travel using a mobile application with a universe of 8,883,991 people in the regions examined with an error rate attributable to the study is 1.4% for a 95% confidence interval.