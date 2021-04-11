Covid-19 in Portugal: six more deaths and 566 cases of coronavirus infection

Portugal registered another six deaths and 566 infections from the new coronavirus on Saturday, according to the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) bulletin published on Sunday.

There are still 466 hospital patients in total, 113 of whom are in intensive care – six fewer than the day before.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the country has recorded a total of 827,494 confirmed cases and 16,916 deaths. There are also 410 other people who recovered this Saturday for a total of 784,618.