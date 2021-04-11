Chloé Zhao’s film “Nomadland” was the big winner of the BAFTA Awards | movie theater

“Nomadland” was the big winner of the 74th edition of the British Academy of Motion Picture and Television (BAFTA) awards this Sunday and won four awards including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress.

The film by the Chinese-American director Chloé Zhao tells the story of a woman (Frances McDormand) who travels through America as a nomad, lives in a trailer, works in temporary jobs and survives on the street after an economic crisis.

Chloé Zhao was the second woman to win BAFTA for Best Achievement and the first black because that morning had already received the same award, but from the Union of Directors of America.

Zhao, who received the Best Picture and Best Director awards, thanked the nomad community and highlighted the way in which they “shared their dreams and sorrows” during filming.

“The film tells us a lot about our society and what we need to improve,” said Zhao in the speech.

“Nomadland – Survive in America”, which has already won two Golden Globes and is nominated for seven Academy Awards, also won the Best Actress Award, won by American Frances McDormand, and the Best Photography Award.

The film “Rocks” won two awards: Bukky Bakray for Best Cast and Best Aspiring Actress.

“Rocks” is a drama about a teenager who lives on the street with her younger brother after they were both abandoned by their mother.

In the secondary interpretations, Daniel Kaluuya was divided into “Judas and the Black Messiah” and Yuh-Jung Youn into Minari.

“Soul” won the best animated film and the best soundtrack, while “Sound of Metal” triumphed in the categories “Best Sound” and “Best Montage”.

The film “The Father” won the Award for Best Actor Attributed to Anthony Hopkins and Best Adapted Screenplay. “A Promising Young Woman” won Best British Film and Best Original Screenplay. “The Mother of Blues” won in the categories “Best Characterization” and “Best Wardrobe”.

BAFTA for best film in non-English language went to Another Round and the one that made the greatest contribution to British cinema was given to Noel Clarke.

Both “Nomadland – Survive in America” ​​and “Rocks” had seven BAFTA nominations, but only Chloé Zhao’s film, which has won multiple awards in the past few weeks, was in the categories of “Best Director” and “Best Picture”.

This year, the BAFTA ceremony should have been in February but was postponed to April due to Covid-19 after the Academy of Oscars decided to postpone delivery to the end of April.

The BAFTA announcement came only “online” from the Royal Albert Hall in London.