Black Mountain College, Teaching the Impossible School

2007 before the election of Barack Obama and Joe Biden; before the recent crises in Europe; and as part of the exhibition Robert Rauschenberg: Reisen 70-76 in the Serralves Museum, which opened in the presence of the Texan artist, happy although he was physically weak – Robert Rauschenberg would die the following year -; and at a time when the museum was investing heavily in research seminars, I sponsored a course called Black Mountain College: The Discovery of America (1). From these months of research (2) I have retained the uncertain history of an exemplary university in the United States where Robert Rauschenberg was a student and the lively debates about education, local community, and collective creation with seminar attendees. After returning from Paris and the Sorbonne, where I graduated from the Portuguese university, Black Mountain College (BMC) remained one of the main pillars of my reflections on the idea of ​​the university and its real possibilities.