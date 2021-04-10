The restriction can already be felt: The approvals for covid-19 are increasing | Coronavirus

As expected, the lack of confidence the country is experiencing is already affecting the numbers that outline the portrait of covid-19 in Portugal and the Portuguese Association of Hospital Administrators (APAH) estimate of the number of hospital stays in Portugal next week . is not aware of this. The forecasts for this Friday show that in a few days there will be an increase in hospital patients with this disease in intensive care units (ICU) as well as in other services, which will mean that more professionals will be needed in this area. And Alexandre Lourenço, President of APAH, warns that the reality could be worse than estimated.