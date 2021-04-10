The old guard of Real Madrid sat down in the “classic” | through football

Marco Vaza

This version of Real Madrid was made to last. For almost a decade we have heard the same names with the jersey of the “Baiser”, Benzema, Modric, Kroos, Casemiro, Sérgio Ramos and Marcelo. And that can only be proof of the enormous quality of a team that has already won a lot together. And on this Saturday it was this “old guard” who had the edge in the “classic” with Barcelona and who could be Messi’s last (or not). On a stormy night at Alfredo di Stéfano’s in Valdebebas, Benzema and Kroos made the difference in the 2-1 win that put Zidane’s side alongside Atlético Madrid and sent Barça to third place.

The possibility that this will be Messi’s last “classic” (whose contract with Barcelona ends at the end of the season) was one of the tales of this “classic” that took place at Real’s training center with no audience and a lot of rain. The absence of Sérgio Ramos and Varane and how that would weaken Real’s defense was another. What would be the reaction of the young people Koeman would start? Or how this “classic” would influence the fight for the Spanish title, in which Atletico is still making progress despite the loss of form in recent months.

The dominant narrative turned out to be one. As in the last decade, the old guard has made up its mind. In the 14 ‘Valverde broke through the field, made the pass to Lucas Vasquez on the right and made a low cross into the area. Benzema was ahead of schedule and made it 1-0 with a touch of heel.

More possession, more complete passes. None of that was worth Barcelona. What counted was the absolute effectiveness of Zidane’s men, demonstrated again at 28 ‘. In the past, Cristiano Ronaldo would have given a direct free kick at the entrance to the area but it was Toni Kroos who moved forward. The German hit, the ball deflected in Sergiño Dest and entered the German free-kick midfielder’s first goal since arriving at Real Madrid in 2014.

By then, Messi, almost absent from this “classic” of his possible departure, had a magical moment that almost scored a goal. At the time of the clearing, when a corner was marked, the ball left the left foot of the Argentine 10 and only stopped at the second post of Courtois’ goal.

Koeman had to do something and gave up a defender in the second part to bring on Griezmann and the strategy paid off in the ’60s. The Frenchman was in the game that would make Mingueza 2-1. Braithwaite, Sergi Roberto and the young Portuguese Francisco Trincão joined the attack and Real Madrid stayed at ten (Casemiro’s exclusion at 90 ‘) but nothing changed the direction of this “classic”. Ter Stegen’s trip to the Real region to score a last-minute goal also hit Trincão in the back and didn’t even reach the goal.

With the triumph, Real reached 66 points, just like Atlético, who will face Betis Sevilla on Sunday in Benito Villamarín. Barcelona, ​​on the other hand, fell back to third place but are still in the fight, just one point behind the capital’s two rivals (65).