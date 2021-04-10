The murder of Kremlin critics was simulated to look like suicide in the UK

The British death in 2018 of businessman Nikolai Glushkov, a well-known critic of the Kremlin, raised suspicions and the investigation revealed that the death by strangulation was staged as a suicide.

According to the Guardian, the coroner concluded that Glushkov was quickly overwhelmed by the killer because “there was no evidence of“ continued resistance ”and then strangled him. To stage the suicide, the perpetrator put a collar around the victim’s neck .

Glushkov’s body was found on March 12, 2018 with his face facing the floor and the “red collar” attached to his neck with two turns. According to the report, they showed “markings” and obvious signs of bruising. Next to the body was a two-step ladder with a blue rope.

The analyzes carried out showed evidence of murder – namely fractures in the larynx and hyoid bone. The on-site paramedic Dominic Beil immediately warned the police about alleged murder. In the case of suicide, the stepladder is usually knocked over and in this case has remained upright.

The suspicion of the daughter, Natalia Glushkova, who found the body was confirmed by the coroner: “Your killer tried to stage a suicide but the evidence of the pathology managed to go beyond it,” he said, but regretted that that the killer escaped justice and the motivation for the crime is unknown despite the investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s counterterrorism team.

During the investigation, more than two thousand hours of closed-loop images were viewed and more than a thousand pieces of evidence were collected. One delighted City Police commander Richard Smith: Residents of the area where the victim lived sometimes spotted a black van near Glushkov’s residential area, the BBC wrote.

Almost 2,000 people were questioned as part of the investigation into the murder of the Russian businessman, but police were unable to identify the perpetrator. The suspicion is that they were professional assassins sent from Moscow without evidence.

“This investigation was very complex and challenging from the start,” quoted Smith as saying that he regretted that “no arrests have been made.”

Opposition to the Kremlin

According to his Guardian daughter, Glushkov, who worked for the Russian state airline Aeroflot and LogoVaz owned by oligarch Boris Berezovski in the 1990s, “he was politically persecuted for most of his life and until his last breath”.

When the relations between Berezovsky and Russian President Vladimir Putin tainted Glushkov, he was charged with money laundering and fraud. He served five years in prison and was released in 2004. He has lived in exile in the UK since 2010.

A week before his death, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with novichok – a chemical agent that affects the nervous system created during the Soviet Union – despite police declaring the cases are unrelated.

The suspicion of Glushkov’s death recalls the equally suspicious Russian suspect and tycoon Berezovsky and the poisoned ex-spy Alexander Litvinenko, who are all Kremlin critics and exiles in Great Britain.