The egg, the nest and the flight. Then the clouds | Small letter

A CD that began as a show and presents itself as a “sound object for the family cocoon” and “plays with the sound and the words to calm the imaginations of babies and families”. In the certainty that “everything begins in the egg”.

These are the words of Dulce Moreira and Mariana Santos to PÚBLICO as the creator of the O Som do Cotton project. And they have more to say when asked why they choose birds: “Birds because it’s a space of freedom. The idea that everything starts in the egg, in the original cocoon. The nest house and affection that shape our dreams and enable us to gain wings to fly. To see yourself again in this space of freedom, because “Dreaming is good, it is like flying from a balloon,” as Clarice Lispector wrote.

The air element also motivates them to investigate other questions and narratives: “How can air be inhabited? How do you shape the air with words, how does the air sound? “

Moving on to the second title, O ninho, Inês Montalvão will lead you to the story of Urso Gaspar. The discovery of the egg, “which is a strange animal,” has been experienced before. And we are confronted with “this weirdness of happening, of existence”.

We make the nest

Gaspar “gathers his affection, his accomplishments and realizes that we are the ones who build the nest”. More: “The nest is the place we choose as ours. Wherever he goes. “

Then comes the time to fly, the last part of the trilogy: “A sonic and poetic journey through dreams, the desire to fly, to climb high like a red balloon. Inhabit air. It is the story of a single boy who “always loved the earth, lived on trees and climbed to heaven,” as Italo Calvino put it, “recall the authors.

As for family ties to the show, they recall the 2017 Aves trilogy premiered in the auditorium of the Almeida Garrett Municipal Library in Porto. Since then, “it has taken stages across the country and brought hundreds of families together”. He was at the Constantino Nery Municipal Theater (Matosinhos), the rectory of the University of Porto, the Festival i (Águeda), the Geão Mini Fest (Santo Tirso), the Imaginary Festival (Sintra) and auditoriums and libraries in Guarda, Sever do Vouga , Albufeira, Macedo de Cavaleiros and Vila Nova de Cerveira. And it also went “through dozens of preschool institutions across the country”.

Internationally, it was “highlighted in the 2019 edition of the Kolibrí Festivaali in Helsinki, a festival that celebrates multiculturalism in Finland”. The work was presented to families in Portuguese. “An experience that has proven that the word exists beyond linguistic boundaries and that has enabled us to do our artistic work, which focuses on early childhood, with families of Portuguese, Brazilians, Spanish, Chilean, Argentine or Finnish people share.”

Now the Sound of Cotton is making people want to get back to live shows as soon as possible. “The next project immediately includes the tour, which we will carry out in the Azores with the support of the GDA Foundation [Gestão dos Direitos dos Artistas]. We will bring the premiere of the new trilogy for babies – Cumulus – to the islands of the central group, the creation of which was supported by the Fund for Cultural Promotion of the Ministry of Culture, ”they describe.

Cumulus are clouds. Dulce Moreira and Mariana Santos explain the new sonic, visual, sensory and performative journey: “We started in the air, as if we wanted to save the last flight of the Aves trilogy, with the desire to return to earth. To move with your feet on the ground again. We go into land from the air. Color, warmth, touch and skin. To reconnect. In the family.”

Another moment (and space) to share freedom and emotions with families and babies. With wrapped music.

Creation: Dulce Moreira and Mariana Santos

Design and Illustrations: Inês Montalvão

Final work of art: Ana Farinha

Production: Nuno Cintrão

CD, € 15 (digital album, € 8)

