The EDV-Stiftung creates an art acquisition fund of 100,000 euros for young contemporary art artists

The EDV Foundation created a new fund for the acquisition of contemporary works of art in the amount of 100,000 euros in response to the emergency situation caused by the pandemic in the cultural sector, announced the new President Vera Pinto Pereira. In an interview with the Lusa agency about the priorities for 2021 in the cultural sector, the manager appointed at the beginning of the year announced that the EDV Foundation will “double the investments in the acquisition of contemporary art”, a total of 200 thousand euros.