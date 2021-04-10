TAP is launching a new round of measures to avoid collective layoffs from Public Firms

After all, according to the contingency agreements, voluntary compliance measures and relocations to Portugal, TAP also “as of today” identifies 490-600 workers classified as excessive in the airline’s restructuring plan based on the number of airline employees identified in 2000.

In this way, the company is now looking to identify a group of workers with whom “a new and final wave of mutual compliance with dismissals, reforms and early retirement will begin, while maintaining the conditions previously offered. to all workers and the reopening of a new and final phase of integration applications in Portugal ”.

According to a communication sent to the Group’s employees by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Miguel Frasquilho, and the Chairman of the Executive Committee, Ramiro Sequeira, the criteria in question take into account “productivity / absenteeism” and “experience, contribution, cost and skills” Workers.

According to the news, this group of workers “identified according to the above criteria” will be “removed from the current layoff, which will be duly communicated individually and personalized from next April 16”. This, say the managers, is to try to “avoid resorting to unilateral action,” that is, to try to avoid collective dismissal. At the same time, the analysis of the ongoing voluntary processes will be completed.

The majority opted for dismissals by mutual agreement

In the balance drawn up by the administration, it is indicated that 690 adhesions were made to the program of voluntary actions carried out, 70% of which were linked to terminations by mutual agreement. This is followed by 14% part-time work, 8% retirement, 6% early retirement and 3% unpaid leave.

Taking part-time work into account, this means “a change in size of around 630 jobs”. The program of leaving TAP and entering Portugália (both by TAP SGPS) “currently has about 45 applications under analysis”.

In addition to these figures, measures are being implemented resulting from the emergency agreements signed with several unions, which make it possible to “keep up to 750 jobs”.