Taboos in communication between parents and young people break welfare

Adolescence is a moment of transition from child to youth that includes some basic life cycle developmental tasks, from building identity through self-awareness to taking the first steps towards parental independence. This period, characterized by physical and psychological changes, in which friends are seen as more important than anyone else, occurs along with changes in areas of the brain responsible for controlling impulses, sensitivity, emotional management and organization, what Can lead to impulsive behaviors, emotional instability, and other factors feeling like you are the center of the world.