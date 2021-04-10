Rio Ave binds Bessa in clearing time | National football

Boavista drew against Rio Ave at the Estádio do Bessa (3: 3) this Saturday in a game in which they almost always had an advantage and already ended in the clearing time.

The “chess players” opened the scoring at 3 ‘for Yusupha, who would score another goal at 10’ at 13 ‘after Gelson Dala had equalized for the guests.

Disadvantaged during the break, Rio Ave looked for a draw and Pelé could have made it 2-2, but missed a penalty (52 ‘) that was denied by Boavista.

The 2: 2 would finally arrive at Carlos Mané’s feet at 70 ‘, at a time when the “chess players” had already been reduced to 10 units by Hamache’s exclusion (56’).

Nonetheless, the Portuenses made it 3-2 after an indirect free kick in the 82nd minute, which Rami took advantage of, the French center deflected their head at the first post and the ball was still deflected onto Ronan before stepping.

The pressing of the Rio Ave was accentuated and already in the equalization phase Fábio Coentrão received the ball at the second post after a corner. Without a goal, the full-back / cross shot far for the tie.

There was some confusion in the side zone after the goal and the reaction from the Bank of the Condenses, but the end result hasn’t changed. Rio Ave was 12th with 28 points and Boavista was 15th with 25th.