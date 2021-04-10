Provocations from Russia could lead to a reaction from Ukraine, warns Kiev Voltage

Ukraine could be forced to respond to Russia’s “provocations” in the Donbass region, the defense minister warned on Saturday in another chapter of growing tensions between the two countries. “The intensification of the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine is only possible with a political decision taken at the highest level of the Kremlin,” said Minister Andrii Taran, referring to Moscow’s allegations of violating the civil rights of Russian-speaking countries in eastern Ukraine may be the cause of Russia’s military escalation.

On the other hand, Moscow also speaks of “provocative actions” by the Kiev government, with the Foreign Ministry classifying fears of civil war or even the possibility of a genocidal attack on Russian-speaking minorities as motivations for the military escalation in the region.

“The Kremlin fears civil war could start again in Ukraine,” said Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, on Friday, for whom large-scale military actions along the border would pose “a security threat.” of the Russian Federation ”. Peskov also reiterated Moscow’s already usual response to the increasing military presence along the border with Ukraine: Russia has the right to remove troops from its side of the border if necessary.

Rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine are a matter of concern in the West, and it was announced on Friday that the United States was considering sending warships to the Black Sea in support of Ukraine. The news came from CNN, which said the operation could begin as soon as next week.

According to CNN, Washington must give 14 days notice of its intention to enter the Black Sea by ship under a 1936 treaty, the Montreux Convention, which gives Turkey control of the route into the region. One of the sources cited by the American news chain – an unidentified Defense Department official – said the Navy would continue to send reconnaissance planes into international airspace over the Black Sea to monitor the activities of the Russian Navy and any movement of troops on the Crimea.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has also already expressed her concern about the increasing tensions in the region and asked Russia in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to reduce its military presence in the region on the border with Ukraine. The same request was made by French diplomacy and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, along with White House press secretary Jen Psaki, to warn that Russia’s actions are “deeply worrying”.