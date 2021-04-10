Oeiras Open 2: Borges is waiting in Jamor | on Oliveira sneakers

Nuno Borges will make his debut in the Challenger Tour final after eliminating the most experienced Gastão Elias in the Oeiras Open 2 semi-finals. The tennis player, who was born in Maia 24 years ago, will only know the name of his opponent a few hours earlier, the second semi-final will not end until Sunday morning.

Borges (378th in the ATP rankings) had never passed the second round in challenger tournaments, but was rewarded for his greater aggression, almost defeating Elias (323rd) 4: 6, 6: 2 and 6: 3 in the end two and a half hours, marked by interruptions from the rain, delaying the start and stopping the meeting for half an hour after completing the first set.

“I got in very well, but I couldn’t win the first set. I was very frustrated. The stop helped me calm down, but I’m still trying to figure out how to win. The second and third movements were very tough. I didn’t feel like a favorite, but that may have forced me to do more, ”said Borges.

For his part, Elias gave a positive assessment of the two weeks of competition at Jamor – after being a finalist in the Oeiras Open 1 – which allowed him to get close to the top 300. “If you told me that he would leave here with 45 points, he would have accepted in this regard, I am very happy. They give me the confidence to continue climbing without braking, “admitted Elias, who praised his compatriot Borges again and again:” He has many weapons, he serves very well, his game starts are very good and he reacts very well. He’s a fearless and complete player, he’s a little “crazy” on the pitch and that makes him a very dangerous and unpredictable person. “

The rain came again in the second semi-final between Gonçalo Oliveira (296º) and the Argentine Pedro Cachin (336º) when the 26-year-old from Porto wanted to finish the first game 5-4. The game starts again this Sunday at 10 a.m. and the single final is scheduled for 12:30 p.m., followed by the double final. “I’ll try to start well and hold the first sentence in my hand. I’m still exhausted, but I’m getting my strength, ”said Oliveira, who is looking for his first final on the Challenger Tour.