Man arrested for attempted rape in Queluz | Sintra

A 48-year-old man was arrested at dawn on Saturday in Queluz, Sintra municipality and Lisbon district, in Flagrante Delicto, on suspicion of raping a 24-year-old woman, the PSP said.

“The young woman was taken to an abandoned location in Queluz parish where she was beaten and forced to engage in sexual acts with the suspect,” the Lisbon Metropolitan Command of Public Security Police (PSP) said of the Sintra police Classification.

The arrest of the suspect in the attempted rape, a 48-year-old man, took place “in flagrante delicto” when two police officers from the 62nd Police Station – Queluz, who were patrolling the area, “heard the young woman and immediately went to the scene and prevented her the consummation of the crime ”.

“When the suspect spotted the police officers, he fled the scene and was immediately followed and intercepted,” said a PSP statement, after which the man was arrested on Saturday morning and brought to justice.

Speaking to the Lusa Agency, a source for the PSP’s Lisbon Metropolitan Command, he said that after the suspect was brought to court, he was subjected to the most stringent of coercive measures, preventive detention, and transferred to Lisbon prison.

Regarding the condition of the attempted rape victim, including whether or not he needed medical attention, the same source said he did not have this information.