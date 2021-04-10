Júlio Ferreira fifth in European Taekwondo | Other modalities

The Portuguese Júlio Ferreira took fifth place this Saturday in the -80 kg tournament of the Taekowondo European Championship, which takes place in Sofia, Bulgaria.

In a very even fight, Júlio Ferreira was excluded from the competition in the quarterfinals when he was defeated 4-2 by Spaniard Raul Martínez.

Previously, the Portuguese athlete Alexandru Badea had defeated in the first game and prevailed with 22:15 against the Moldovan Aaron Cook in “eighth”.