“I am not used to seeing judges with such courage” | Operation Marquis

Former President of the Bar Association, António Marinho e Pinto, admitted in a debate on TVI24 tonight that he did not have the decision to issue instructions to Operation Marquis, which caused the vast majority of the crimes accused of José Sócrates (including corruption) and limited the list of accused to former Prime Minister, friend Carlos Santos Silva and driver João Perna. “I was a little surprised because I’m not used to seeing judges in Portugal with so much courage,” said the former MEP, claiming that pressure from the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MP) made judges fearful to present their theses the teaching phase.