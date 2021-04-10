Hogwarts: a castle against depression | megaphone

There are no secrets for Harry Potter fans, least of all for the Portuguese. We all know that JK Rowling lived in Porto – where she didn’t go through Livraria Lello – and that she left Invicta with a divorce, daughter, and depression. Fear fed the courage it took for the writer to cross platforms 9 and ¾, surrender to writing, and give birth to Hogwarts: a castle of light for an orphan who was abused by his uncles.

Let’s move on to the fifth year. The Order of the Phoenix is ​​risen and Harry, Ron and Hermione have a new friend: me. Every morning, before work and every evening, I dive into the 750 pages of the Editorial Presença Edition. I’m slowly enjoying it and following the three Gryffindors through the commas and misprints of a work I already know by heart. It’s the 10th time I’ve read it.

I discovered it when I was 11 on one of my forays into the school library. With a broken arm, the recesses were spent in exercises to worship the comic book shelves where it was mistakenly placed. The nebulous blue back was between Lucky Luke and Asterix. I remember opening the book, I don’t remember closing it.

The romance has stayed and will stand strong against the bitterness of life. I look for him when I need the company of Harry, Ron, and Hermione. Without shame, I infiltrated the trio. I am the D’Artagnan of these three musketeers, a soldier in Dumbledore’s army, and with weapons at hand I fight my greatest enemy: Dementors.

In a 2010 interview with Oprah Winfrey, JK Rowling stated that the Dementors epitomize depression and “hopelessness.” I understand. Since the beginning of the year I have been held hostage by Azkaban’s guards, trapped in the depths of an abyss from which it seems impossible to escape.

But the escape exists. In the third episode of the saga (and I beg you to forgive me the anachronism), Albus Dumbledore states that darkness can be fought if we remember to turn on the lights. I tried to do that. My still incomplete patronus consists of cold water baths, work and sports.

However, I am weak. The strength to lift me out of the hole is missing. Fortunately, I am not alone. Family and friends reach out and call in this hour of need. A big thank you to all of you.

Harry Potter is about good and bad, about the stereotype dichotomy of the two sides of the same coin that we are. In the darkest phases of my illness – as at the beginning of this text – I have the feeling that I am nothing more than the sum of my shortcomings and that I am trapped in a world without free will: the coin in the air of life ended up with the wrong one Face turned up. Now that I’m calmer, I realize the solution is simple. I just have to flip the coin. If that doesn’t work, I can read my Order of the Phoenix over and over again.