Amorim believes Sporting “will already win the championship” even if they are not champions of soccer

Sporting coach Rúben Amorim believes Sporting “will already win the championship” and relieve the I League result. “Sporting will already win the championship. He designed players and will do well in the future. It is the coach who can lose the championship, ”said the coach this Saturday at the press conference to preview the game against Famalicão (Sunday, 8pm, SPTV).

Still commenting on the mental repercussions of the Moreirense draw, Amorim said this “Leonino” squad was feeling little pressure due to the “unconsciousness” of some players. “I have a lot of unconscious players,” he laughed, adding, “I was in groups that felt a lot more [efeito mental do empate]. I feel good about the team ”.

Looking at the football schedule, the Sporting coach is of the opinion that “the team has improved in the last few games” and spoke about what has changed for the opponents: “At the beginning of the championship, the teams gave more space and we gave them more space took advantage. But we’ve improved in the last few games and we’ve always dominated. “

Amorim left great praise for Famalicão. “It’s a team that is having a good time. Famalicão has had good results and good exhibitions. The coach had a huge impact on the team. There are players of great quality, young and disrespectful. You have had a bad time and are in a good time. “

Finally, the coach said that Nuno Mendes (he was injured in the last game) can go to the game but that Gonçalo Inácio and Bruno Tabata, both with trauma in training, cannot go to the game.