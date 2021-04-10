Alcântara Container Terminal – what to do? | opinion

Twelve years later, the Alcântara Container Terminal (TCA) is back in the news. This time, a policy of small steps was chosen because the megalomaniac project of 2008 did not pass the ramp of public opinion (a petition against the project mobilized eighteen thousand signatures).

It is not because it is smaller that this project should be accepted. When the current pier was expanded in 1980, it was to be used until 2004 to relocate operations. It is important to note that this extension no longer made sense at this point. Now it does less. One should seriously think about ending the use of this dock for containers and stop dreaming of extensions, even under the transparent cloak of “friendship with the environment” – which is not so transparent. These verandas spoil the entire view of the river and the bridge. The containers form an insurmountable barrier between Alcântara and the Tagus. A terminal over there is nonsense, no matter how you look at it – including the surroundings.

The reasons we think TCA is a bug are:

a) Lisbon does not need a deep sea terminal. We have one – sine – at 65 nautical miles. Large ports are national and not local infrastructures. There should be no competition between Sines and Lisbon. In the Mediterranean region, Spain has two container terminals of relevant size – Algeciras, which handled around 5,125,000 TEU in 2019, and Barcelona, ​​which is smaller (around 3,325,000 TEU). For comparison: Lisbon currently has a capacity of 568,000 TEU. In 2019, 428 250 were settled. (Imagine what it takes to make it competitive.) The distance between Algeciras and Barcelona is 515 nautical miles. In the Atlantic, Spain has a container terminal of considerable size – Gijon. France has two large terminals – Le Havre on the Atlantic and Marseille on the Mediterranean. It’s hard to explain why Portugal needs two and more so close together. I suggest you see photos of these ports – Google offers enough – to see what it would be like to have a container terminal in the middle of a city.

b) A container port requires two conditions to be competitive: draft and space for handling containers on land. Alcântara may have that breeze by regularly dredging the pole and pier itself (this needs to be checked. I don’t know if we can reach -16m ZH), but we will never have the space we need on land – even if we do allow the delusional project of Doca do Espanhol, the goal of APL a few years ago, and which I do not believe that it was introduced where it belongs: in the trash or in the no less deceptive idea of ​​using the dock container for barges transport;

c) After unloading, the containers must be evacuated either by rail or by road (luckily the idea of ​​barges has already been put aside). It is no coincidence that all the major container ports are far from the city center: the roads and rail lines needed to evacuate these containers are practically impossible in the center of Lisbon or in a place with the urban network of Alcântara.

d) Lisbon is still a port city in which one of the two container terminals is being converted for other purposes. The port of Lisbon has another fifteen terminals for all types of cargo. It is not the TCA that makes Lisbon a port city. It’s enough to drive upriver from Santa Apolónia to see that the Port of Lisbon is much more than the TCA – not to mention the south bank, which is home to the Trafaria Food Bulk Terminal, among other things.

e) All major port cities faced the problem of revitalizing the ports built in their centers because they were obsolete or unsuitable for current needs – cities that arose around the ports. They all chose to devote them to recreational boating, an activity they are much better suited to than handling containers. Contrary to popular belief, recreational boating is not a “yacht for the rich”. It is: nautical schools, shipyards, bars, cafes, ship chandlers, charter companies, supermarkets, laundries, clothing stores, grocery stores and wine cellars, art galleries and more activities. Recreational boating leads to a multitude of economic activities – just as a five-star hotel provides work for many who are not wealthy. In France, Spain, Great Britain and Denmark there are countless leisure harbors that have developed on the sites of the old cargo ports. It’s hard to see why Lisbon will be an exception – especially when you think you’re talking about a small part of the port;

f) Alcântara has excellent conditions to be a hub for nautical and mediocre activities for a container terminal. Why choose mediocrity when excellence is at hand?

In any case, we believe that the problem should be solved by an international study carried out by an independent body to find out how best to use this space. Until this study is completed – it should be as soon as possible – don’t touch what’s there. After all, I should have left there sixteen years ago, almost seventeen.