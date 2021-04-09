The judge destroys law enforcement, but Socrates still risks more than 10 years in prison for Operation Marquis

After the brutal axes that Judge Ivo Rosa gave the pursuit of Operation Marquis this Friday, there were few stones left over the nearly 190 charges brought by the Public Ministry against 28 defendants. Former Prime Minister José Sócrates, the central figure in the case, saw the number of crimes he faces in court decrease from 31 to six. From the list of accused, only five and a total of 17 crimes will be tried. This group includes Sócrates, his friend and businessman Carlos Santos Silva, the former banker Ricardo Salgado, the former minister Armando Vara and the former driver João Perna. Nobody is responsible for corruption.