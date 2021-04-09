Suzana Garcia wants to transform Amadora into “Singapore” PSD

The first interview that Suzana Garcia gave as a PSD candidate in the Amadora Chamber had no setbacks. He does not deviate from previous – and controversial – statements about chemical castration of pedophiles, did not reject dialogues with Chega (or coalitions with the PS), praised Isaltino Morais, and also argued that it was necessary to prevent the abuse of income from social Monitor inclusion. Nothing that harms “the essential values ​​of the PSD”, as José Silvano, the party’s general secretary, said when he confirmed his candidacy.

Suzana Garcia, lawyer and former television commentator on Você na TV! TVI’s program, has a breakthrough project for Amadora, where she does not live (lives in Cascais) but admits that if she wins the elections she will move: wants to turn this suburban community of Lisbon into a kind of “Singapore” or “melting pot.” like the USA “. For this it does not say no to any coalition. Neither right nor in the middle.

“I do this with any party that allows me to give the people of Amadora what they deserve. It’s not on my horizon right now, but if it were important to Amadora I would even form a coalition with the PS, ”he told Expresso.

Approaches to Chega or sanitary fences were also not refused. “These are man-made dams on the right that are not placed on the left,” he said. And about the possibility of an “invention” on the right, he asked: “Are you afraid?”

Given controversial issues like the social performance of insertion or chemical castration of pedophiles, she didn’t miss the opportunity to insist on her point of view. “There are people who choose between syrup and pill and have to leave the house every day to go to work, while others next to them have high-end cell phones and a Mercedes at the door and sleep until noon. “, said. Although he defended the importance of social inclusion income to fill in” loopholes “, he recognized the need to” increase inspection “because” there are abuses “.

If the issue of PSD subsidies is not an awkward one, there is another one in which the candidate’s position contradicts what the party has defended in parliament: chemical castration for pedophiles. Suzana Garcia reiterated that she was not well acquainted with Chega’s diploma and suspected it was different from what she was defending because she heard that Chega’s intention was that chemical castration be an “imposition” on all sexual abuse of minors – the lawyer should do “libido-inhibiting drug therapy” for repeat offenders.

Nonetheless, Suzana Garcia would have allowed the matter to be discussed in parliament, “first because the Constitutional Court defines what is constitutional and what is not, and then because even Denmark, Canada or New Zealand have discussed the matter in their parliaments.” “wrote the Express.” Shall we say that the Danes are wild? “

Praise to Rio, Sá Carneiro and Isaltino

The candidate, who may also have the support of the CDS, confirmed what she had said before: She received invitations from “all parties on the right” and agreed to show her face for the PSD, although she never did had spoken to the Führer the entire period. Selection process. “Rui Rio is at a tragic moment of democracy where we are the target of a structure of national political commentary that has been put forward by the parties on the left and is not open to honest discussion,” he defended.

Suzana Garcia assured that she did not feel uncomfortable listening to José Silvano, implying that his profile was suitable for local authorities, but possibly not for legislation. And he accepted himself as a “populist” and justified: “I’ve passed the most important screen.”

The lawyer admired Francisco Sá Carneiro and Isaltino Morais, the “model mayor” who wants to imitate. She described herself as an example of “wrong generation” and spoke out against the death penalty and life imprisonment. “I believe that we are all redeemable to the last breath.”

Regarding racism, he argued that it must be combated through education and equal opportunities. “The big problem with racism has to do with the fact that people don’t know the world,” he defended himself. However, he still returned to Mamadou Ba to join him in a group of “opportunists”, “hostile” people, people who feed on the “increase in divisions” and do not say “no good” about Portugal.