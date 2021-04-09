Socrates defense contemplates appeal, it remains to be seen whether Operation Marquis will be accepted
Former Prime Minister José Sócrates’ defense is considering appealing Friday’s decision to the Lisbon Court of Appeal. However, it is not certain that he will be able to do so, and most lawyers contacted by the PUBLIC understand that he cannot. In any case, the public ministry announced that it would try to change Judge Ivo Rosa’s decision by appealing after requesting a longer than usual – 120 days – to present its arguments.