Scientists monitor the mining test in the Pacific in real time deep sea

The idea of ​​installing mines on the ocean floor dates back to the 1960s, and if for decades it seemed more science fiction than reality, those claims have advanced rapidly in recent years and there are a multitude of countries and companies positioning themselves in this new race for marine resources. One major unknown, however, is the environmental impact of deep-sea mining. It is these effects that a consortium of independent scientists would like to determine, and for this purpose they will undertake an expedition to the Clarion-Clipperton Fracture Zone (in the Pacific) in the next few days, where they will accompany the tests in a place where the polymetallic knot-collecting robot will be for six weeks . Thousands of meters deep. Greenpeace is also monitoring this project, but with protests and calls for it to end.