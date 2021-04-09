Philip Roth: How can one describe the “genius”? | timeline

In 2005, on the day Newark calls Philip Roth Day – October 23rd – a place was opened with the name of the author of Pastoral Americana. Philip Roth was 74 years old, much of the work had already been published, and bitterness was proven several times not through negligence but through careful administration. “Today Newark is my Stockholm and this badge is my price.” The episode is narrated in Blake Bailey’s Philip Roth: The Biography. Philip Roth Square is in the suburbs of Newark on the corner of Summit Avenue and Keer in front of one of the houses the writer spent part of his childhood in, now a neighborhood of decadent houses that once belonged to generations of Jews, African-American Latinos lower middle class. Nearby is Weequahic High School, where Roth studied and attended by a majority of black students, a different reality than it was in the 1940s or 1950s before Newark “fell” in the turmoil of the 1960s. without any appeal other than the fact that one of America’s great writers was born and lived there. It is hard to believe that it is the price that Roth has longed for.