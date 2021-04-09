“Operation Marquis”: The Portuguese Bar Association wants explanations from the MP about what happened in the process of justice

The Portuguese Bar Association (OA) defended this Friday that the Public Ministry (MP) should provide explanations on what had happened in the Operation Marquis process, stressing that the situation warranted “deep reflection on the functioning of the judiciary”.

“When a prosecutor’s allegation is largely dismissed by an investigative judge, and even if there is a lack of formulation of that allegation or a lack of evidence to support the alleged facts, it is important that public statements be made about what happened to what happened is. ” , reads a press release from the Bar Association.

Therefore, the Order expects the prosecutor to provide the necessary explanations about what happened in the process. “In the note, the body chaired by Menezes Leitão says that” the actions of the judiciary in general and the Ministry of Public Affairs in particular are subject to public scrutiny by the citizens “, so” public statements about this act must be made, including for them. ” Citizens’ peace of mind. in the functioning of the judiciary ”.

On the other hand, the Portuguese Bar Association believes that “the current situation warrants an in-depth reflection on the functioning of the judiciary in Portugal and leads citizens to question its real effectiveness” and recommends that “this reflection be carried out by the to publicly promote political power ”.

“The Portuguese Bar Association deeply regrets that the opening ceremony of the judicial year in 2021, which is required by law to be held annually, has been canceled, adding to the image that the Portuguese judiciary is not a priority for political power,” he said.

In the note, the Portuguese Bar Association also stressed that “it will not comment on specific cases and will therefore not make an assessment of the instruction decision issued this Friday, not least because it is not yet final”.

However, considering its impact on the Portuguese judicial system, OA draws attention to the fact that “in order to defend the fundamental rights of citizens, it is essential to validate the prosecutor’s prosecution by an examining magistrate, as imposed by” the Constitution, which rejects: “Totally all Attempts to forego the investigation phase or to reduce its importance in the context of our criminal proceedings “.

“However, the Bar Association cannot accept the excessive delay in issuing this instructional decision, as well as the excessive time it has already taken the Public Ministry to file the indictment on record,” he insists. “This is extremely detrimental to that The functioning of the judiciary and seriously harms citizens’ rights. “

OA stresses that it cannot equally “accept the justifications set out in the directive decision for the period in which it was issued, arguing that this is due to the functioning of the Central Criminal Police Tribunal, which the Bar Association believes should be wiped out ”.

Of the 28 accused in Operation Marquis (19 people and nine companies), former Prime Minister José Sócrates and businessman Carlos Santos Silva are on trial, both charged with three crimes of money laundering and three crimes of forging documents.

According to the directive decision read by Judge Ivo Rosa on the Justice Campus in Lisbon this Friday, the former minister and administrator of Caixa Geral de Depósitos Armando Vara and ex-president of the Espírito Santo Group Ricardo Salgado for three were also pronounced for a crime of money laundering Crimes of abuse of trust.

João Perna, ex-driver of José Sócrates, is charged with a crime of possession of a prohibited weapon. 189 economic and financial crimes were involved in the process. José Sócrates was arrested in November 2014. The prosecution of the former prime minister and 27 other defendants was known in October 2017.