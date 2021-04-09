Leaders from the CDS-PP district of Guarda and Portalegre have resigned CDS-PP

The presidents of the district political commissions of the CDS-PP from Guarda, Henrique Monteiro, and from Portalegre, Nuno Serra Pereira, presented their resignation, which the two confirmed to the Lusa agency on Friday.

Henrique Monteiro stated that “two thirds of the elements of the Guarda District Political Commission” of the CDS-PP, 13 of the 19 elements, had resigned, which was justified with “deep frustration” over “the failure of the desired coalition” [com o PSD] in the municipality of Mêda “for the local elections in September or October, which“ wanted to lead the CDS ”.

“And I also resigned in solidarity, I have already presented this resignation to the General Secretary,” said the leader of this structure, affirming that “a manifestation of displeasure with the way in which the autarchic process was developed is at stake. [do município de Mêda] and also for the result achieved ”.

Henrique Monteiro said that João Mourato was presented as a PSD candidate in the Mêda municipality on Wednesday, pointing to criticism of the centrist leadership.

“The negotiations were initiated by the national party leadership and left the district political commission on the sidelines,” said the leader of the Guard structure, as this “failure is justified only by an apparent incapacity to negotiate on the part of the leadership,” led by party president Francisco Rodrigues dos Santos.

The Social Democrats could not escape the criticism either: “It seems that the PSD is more interested in preventing the growth of the CDS than in gaining positions in the PS,” he said, pointing out that “the Chamber of Mêda was ruled by a relative majority for two terms. “And is” one of the cameras that is within reach of the two parties to withdraw from the PS “.

The CDS-PP Guarda district president said his term was expired and said that “the president of the district plenary table has already sent a call for election to that body,” April “should take place. .

Nuno Serra Pereira, also head of the CDS-PP district of Portalegre, confirmed his resignation to Lusa as head of this structure, but refused to make any further comments, referring them to “later”.