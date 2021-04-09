Jorge Coelho’s funeral procession runs through the main streets of Mangualde Tod

Jorge Coelho’s funeral procession will pass through the main streets of Mangualde early Saturday afternoon before going to the family grave in Santiago de Cassurrães, the community said on Friday. After a mass, which is to take place on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. in the Basilica da Estrela, the funeral procession goes to Mangualde in the district of Viseu, where it is expected from 1:30 p.m.

“Given the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, anyone wishing to pay a final tribute to Jorge Coelho can do so by being present on the route the procession is taking with the aim of” agglomerations in one place to avoid ”, adds a note sent by the Mangualde Chamber to the Lusa Agency.

The chamber also calls for “compliance with all guidelines of the Directorate-General for Health and the local health authority, namely social distancing and wearing a mask so that the Mangualdensen can say goodbye and pay a final tribute to the last ruler”.

With this in mind, the municipality announces that the procession from Rotunda 2 Cavalos leaves for Avenida dos Combatentes da Grande Guerra, Avenida Conde D. Henrique and Avenida Montes Hermínios in the city center. Here, the document says, it is in Largo Dr. Couto, where the headquarters of the Mangualde municipality is located and where the official bodies are located, a symbolic moment of minute’s silence

The procession then heads towards Santiago de Cassurrães, the Natal parish of Jorge Coelho, and circles the towns of Contenças de Baixo, Contenças Gare, Casal Mundinho and Santiago de Cassurrães, where it is deposited in the family grave.

Jorge Paulo Sacadura Almeida Coelho, Minister in the two governments led by António Guterres (1995/2002), died at the age of 66 in Figueira da Foz, victim of a massive heart attack.