Ivo Rosa frees Granadeiro and Bava from corruption allegations by Ricardo Salgado | telecommunications

Former chairman of the administration of Portugal Telecom (PT) Henrique Granadeiro and former chairman of the board, Zeinal Bava, have been exempted from all crimes of which they are accused, in accordance with the directive decision of Operation Marquis.

Bava and Granadeiro, who had switched to suspicious destinations from luxury managers and were accused of contributing to the overthrow of the former Portuguese economic giant, could breathe a sigh of relief today when they heard the news from criminal investigating magistrate Ivo Rosa that they had heard of the crimes of corruption and embezzlement who were charged in the operation against former Prime Minister José Sócrates.

The instructional decision that dropped all corruption allegations against Socrates also dismissed all allegations against the two managers involved in the decisions that left PT in the hands of the Brazilians of Oi and just before the collapse with the 900 million euros stood, which was not the case, Rioforte paid the non-financial participation of Grupo Espírito Santo (GES).

The ball now goes to the public ministry, which has already announced that it will appeal the decision within 120 days.

Judge Ivo Rosa, who had made several derogatory comments on the work of the public ministry using terms such as “irrelevant”, “harmless”, “incoherent” or “incongruent” throughout the reading of the decision, also did not accept the understanding of Bava and Grenadiers were corrupted by Ricardo Salgado (also deleted).

To become corrupt, the two former leaders of the PT group, who became well known during the failed Sonaecom Public Tender Offer (OPA), would have to be employees in the service of a public company.

However, Ivo Rosa understood that the concessionaire of the public telecommunications service was PT Comunicações, and not PT SGPS, where the facts under investigation occurred, which means for the judge that the two managers did not have civil servant status.

“From then on everything fell into place,” summed up Bava’s lawyer José António Barreiro after leaving the court after reading the decision. Former PT Executive President and Brazilian Oi were charged with five crimes: passive corruption (one), money laundering (one), forgery of documents (one) and qualified tax fraud (two).

According to the public prosecutor’s office, Zeinal Bava received around 25.2 million euros through Espírito Santo Enterprises (the alleged blue bag from GES) between 2007 and 2011.

According to the prosecutor, bribes paid by Ricardo Salgado were treated in such a way that the manager could benefit the interests of Grupo Espírito Santo, PT’s reference shareholder. Ivo Rosa understood it differently.

In the case of Granadeiro, who had amassed the executive presidency and the presidency of the PT administration when the Rioforte scandal broke out, prosecutors said they had received a total of 24 million euros from Espírito Santo Enterprises to defend the interests of GES.

Involved in suspicions are some special moments that ultimately dictated the fate of PT: the moment of opposition to the takeover bid by the Sonae Group (owner of PÚBLICO), which led to the split between PT and PT Multimédia (which included GES) Major shareholders), the sale of PT’s stake in the Brazilian company Vivo to Telefónica and the agreement to acquire the capital of Oi, a Brazilian company at a loss.

Granadeiro would resign from PT on August 7, 2014 after Rioforte’s failure, not without first throwing a splinter at Bava: “I live well with my actions, but not with the burdens and responsibilities of others,” said the outgoing PT president in the Announcement of his resignation.

Zeinal Bava, on the other hand, who after knowing the investment in Rioforte also wanted to shake off responsibility because he was in Brazil and had left the management of PT for over a year, did not fight back much longer at Oi and ended up being in October 2014 away.

Although the Lisbon Court of Appeal had stayed off the radar in recent years, it was revealed last week that it upheld the Competition Court’s ruling, which in December reduced the fines imposed by the Portuguese Securities Markets Commission (CMVM) on these two managers for their investments in Rioforte.

The Relação judgment can be appealed to the Constitutional Court. Henrique Granadeiro has currently confirmed the fine of 420,000 euros and Zeinal Bava another one of 310,000 euros.