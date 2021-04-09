In Miranda do Douro there are 11 donkeys to sponsor and a plateau to discover behind the hills

Don Quixote, like his literary namesake, has a wandering and adventurous way of life, “he’s an authentic walking donkey”, but his Dulcineia is the twin sister Bulhaca has as her best friend, “sweet, sweet and extreme” – at 15 she was several times Mother. Atenor is a born traveler with a penchant for comedy (he especially likes to “make faces”, with his tongue, long, out) and Cuca is the group’s “top model”, with a strict regime of daily training on the Lameiro – inseparable from it Connected to dahlia, they are the stables of the stable. The seagull is a gastronomy and therefore it is at the table who says in the pasture that he feels good and always chooses the most gourmet herbs to pamper himself, while Gorongosa switches between casmurrice and sweetness and Hera is a little narcissistic – all attention must be directed to them. Lavender is the Benjamin of the group and also the most responsible, Tó is the oldest and this is reflected in his wisdom and thoughtfulness – he is no longer for great rides, but he is the most patient.

These are the donkeys “from” Atenor (Miranda do Douro) – and if there are many donkeys, they are quietly threatened with extinction: they are Mirandese donkeys, which are promoted by the Association for the Study and Protection of Asinino Cattle (AEPGA ) are organized. They live in the Burro de Miranda Valuation Center (CVBM) and are looking for sponsors again – in return, this time they give advice on visits to their mansion, the Planalto Mirandês.

It is a tradition to sponsor the AEPGA sponsored donkey from Miranda: it has been held since 2005 and is a way to fund the work of the association, founded in 2001, which covers the maintenance of the CVBM, support (veterinary medicine) and logistical) to breeders of awareness and research activities. This year, however, sponsorship has ulterior motives that are motivated by the current pandemic situation and its impact on tourism: AEPGA and a number of organizations and organizations in the region that have come together not only want to encourage sponsors to visit sponsored children, But also to discover its roots – to discover the Planalto Mirandês, this part of the north-east of Transmontano, from which Miranda’s donkey comes, “in a conscious and sustainable way from an ecological point of view”, says the AEPGA’s declaration of interests. That is why this year the campaign is called “11 donkeys, 11 goals” and each of the protagonists presents a corner of this territory that includes the municipalities of Miranda do Douro, Mogadouro, Vimioso and also part of the ash tree from Espada à Cinta e Torre from Moncorvo.

They are remote landscapes that lean on Spain and are enthroned on cliffs, where human intervention did not dominate nature, but was inserted into it: the villages emerge between hills that end in forests of oaks and holm oaks, swamps that are embroidered with ash trees. Rivers that excavate the rocks and form valleys that are home to griffins, Egyptian vultures, golden eagles and the critically endangered Bonelli eagle, but also to deer, foxes and otters. Doves, white with their horseshoe roofs, spread over the slopes, craftsmen survive from the arts of their ancestors, music continues to sound like from other times and invites you to dance, gastronomy knows how to welcome ghosts – and the Mirandese language remains a link .

Don Quixote and his friends show the way to some of these stations and write a script that was created by the Center for Playful and Educational Activities of Burro de Miranda and Quintanelas Mill (both in São Joanico, Vimioso) through the Algoso Castle (Algoso, Vimioso) leads. and Church of Algosinho (Algosinho, Mogadouro), at the valley of the river Angueira (Teixeira, Miranda do Douro) and at the lambland of Angueira (Angueira, Vimioso), at the reception center of the donkey (Pena Branca, Miranda do Douro)) and CVBM (Atenor , Miranda do Douro), the Church of Azinhoso (Aldeia de Azinhoso, Mogadouro), the interpretation center for traditional lofts (Uva, Vimioso) and the breathtaking viewpoint of São João das Arribas (Aldeia Nova, Miranda do Douro)).

Sponsorships can be individual (at least 30 euros per year) or institutional (at least 200 euros per year) and are carried out on the AEPGA website.