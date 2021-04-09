Egypt: Archaeologists discover the city of the time of the pharaohs near Luxor | archeology

A team of archaeologists have discovered a large, ancient city that has been hidden for centuries near some of Egypt’s most iconic monuments. “Many overseas missions have searched this city and never found it,” said the former Egyptian minister of antiquity, Zahi Hawass, and announced that the “national” mission had discovered a city that was lost in the sands of Luxor and, according to the Spanish, the rise of Aton was called the ABC newspaper.

The city was founded more than 3,400 years ago during the reign of Amenhotep III. Built, one of Egypt’s most powerful pharaohs, famous Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass, who oversaw the excavations, told Reuters. Amenhotep’s long reign lasted about 40 years and corresponded to an era of peace, prosperity, and artistic splendor in ancient Egypt. It is estimated that he ruled the empire between 1391 and 1353 BC. BC ruled.

Originally, the team began looking for a mortuary temple near Luxor in September. However, after a few weeks it found mud brick formations stretching in different directions.

Objects found at the Zahi Hawass Center for Egyptological Excavation

Archaeologists eventually excavated a well-preserved city: the houses had almost complete walls, there were rooms full of tools used in everyday life, as well as rings, beetles, colorful ceramic vases and adobe bricks with the seals that represented Amenhotep’s reign.

“The streets of the city are lined with houses and some of the walls are ten feet high,” said Hawass.

The excavations are located in Luxor, near the Colossi of Memnon and the temples of Medinet Habu and Ramesseum or the mortuary temple of King Ramses II, not far from the Valley of the Kings. “This is a very important discovery,” Peter Lacovara, director of the US-based Fund for the Archeology and Heritage of Ancient Egypt, told Reuters. He added that the state of preservation and the amount of everyday items are reminiscent of another famous excavation.

“It’s kind of ancient Egyptian Pompeii. The discovery shows the critical need to preserve this area as an archaeological park, ”said Lacovara, who worked in the area of ​​the Malqata Palace for more than 20 years but did not take part in the excavations.

The city remained in operation during the subsequent reigns of both the son of the Pharaoh and the future heir to the throne Amenotep IV (Akhenaten), with whom he shared the last eight years of his reign, and the successor Tutankhamun.

The site contains large numbers of stoves used to make glass and earthenware (pottery) as well as the debris from thousands of statues, said Betsy Bryan, who spanned the reign of Amenhotep III for years. Has studied. “It is the second most important discovery since Tutankhamun’s tomb,” he said, quoted by the Spanish newspaper.

Zahi Hawass Center for Egyptolog

“The location of production centers already reveals many details about how the Egyptians under the rich rule of Amenhotep III. Did what they did. The discovery will give us study material for many years to come, ”he added.

According to Brian, the city will not only reveal how the ancient Egyptians lived in a time when “the empire was at its height” but also help unravel “one of the greatest mysteries in the world”: Why Akhenaten and Queen Nefertiti decided to move to Amarna, the region where in the 16th century BC The new imperial capital was established.

The city extends in the west to an old workers’ village, which, according to historical data, three of the palaces of Amenhotep III. And included the administrative and industrial center of the empire, said Hawass, who was responsible for the discovery.