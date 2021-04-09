Caparica: Don’t be afraid of the forest reader leak

One of the great privileges of the people of Lisbon is to be able to enjoy a large expanse of sand, clear water and waves just over 20 km from the city (or 20 minutes by car) that make up one of the best beaches in Portugal. These beaches are still a bit wild and deserted, especially out of season.

This is what is happening now, a beach almost exclusively for those who enjoy the little joys in life like walking on wet and hard sand and surfers dancing in the waves. In this beautiful area of ​​the protected landscape of the Arriba Fossil of the Costa de Caparica there is a huge and beautiful forest of forests up there: an ideal place for hiking or mountain biking, which, by the way, is possible on the natural.pt website marked to this one To be able to better recognize the ecosystem.

Now that the sun and the temperature are already inviting – it is also wonderful in winter on sunny days – we can enjoy it on our own, as all paths are indicated and marked and not many people are around yet. At the top of the cliff there is a huge beach, dunes and forests like the Medos forest, which is not far from the houses of Charneca da Caparica. It is crossed by the road that gives access to the series of good beaches that start with the King and Princess and from there to the Albufeira lagoon, past the famous beach 19, where freedom and relaxation reign.

The Forest of Fears – fears (we read medicine) here means dunes – was planted by D. João V, hence it is also known as Pinhal do Rei, which is used precisely to peg the sand on the cliff that was still advancing over some of the agricultural fields or small towns like Fonte da Telha. So we wander between the pines – at a certain time of the year we can even collect pine nuts – the spring flowers and the beach sabines, some bushes that attract attention because they look more like trees.

It is true that due to its proximity to the capital and an urban area that is increasingly inhabited by people who come and go every day, this whole area is still under great pressure from visitors – I have the privilege of being an old house to keep my family – especially during the summer season when you leave the wide beaches and the forest full of bathers and “picnics”. About the fossilized cliffs and the beautiful beaches of Caparica – which I’ve known almost like the back of my hand since childhood – I’ll talk about another opportunity. For now, enjoy the beauty and the ways of Mata dos Medos, without fear and security.

José Vieira Mendes (text and photos)