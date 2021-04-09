Big ships, big storms opinion

The instruction decision of Operation Marquis only translates the understanding of a judge who has a particularly reduced way of interpreting the laws and, above all, evaluating the evidence. The relevant challenge of the public prosecutor to the competent higher authority will follow and follow the ritualized path that the law lays down for these things.

It is very likely that this appeal will be successful in several stages of the now-dismissed large-scale credit case, given the nature of demand, diligence and rigor that the coordinator of the team that prepared the charge has generally recognized throughout his career were. Another matter is whether constructing a process with such factual and legal complexity and with such an accusation is the most appropriate strategy for attaining justice within a reasonable time in accordance with the dynamics of present life, that of the speed of follows light. All the more so in a system that has no mechanisms for reaching agreement on the judgment, contrary to the vast majority of European partners, and in which, even if they existed, they would have little effect today in such a case.

In short, justice has been too lenient and could not be respected, and the defendants know that they can only benefit from the delay. It is foreseeable that the courts of the various cases in which the mastodon will happen will be immersed in an ocean of ever larger papers and ever more complicated counter arguments, due to the resources that the prosecution (MP) and highly skilled defense teams will employ one after the other Delay decisions until the deadline for criminal proceedings is set.

It is therefore necessary to think about the method and strategy and draw conclusions. And on the way to thinking about whether it makes sense to have an investigation phase with this excerpt instead of undertaking a simple judicial assessment of the subject of investigation as part of an instructive debate, similar to the preliminary hearing of the Anglo-Saxon system. There is no doubt: we are always learning.