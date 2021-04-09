Beijing sentenced two former Xinjiang employees to death in China

China sentenced a former education officer and a former judicial officer in the Xinjiang area to death on charges of separatism and corruption, with a suspended sentence of two years.

Sattar Sawut, former director of the Northwest China Region Education Department, and Shirzat Bawudun, former head of the Regional Judiciary Department, are the most recent cases of Xinjiang bureaucrats, almost all members of the Uyghur ethnic group, being indicted and sentenced. for undermining national security in what Beijing defines as a campaign against “bilateral officials” who seek to undermine China’s authority.

This type of sentence is usually commuted to life imprisonment after two years of good behavior.

The two officers pleaded guilty and did not appeal the verdict, Wang Langtao, vice president of the Xinjiang Regional Supreme Court, said, as quoted by the Associated Press. As national security cases are negotiated behind closed doors, it was unclear when the trials and their penalties took place.

The court found that Sattar Sawut, the former director of the education department, “has included content on ethnic separatism, violence, terrorism and religious extremism in textbooks in minority languages”.

“Sattar Sawut used the compilation and publication of textbooks in ethnic languages ​​for elementary and secondary schools to divide the country from 2002 onwards. He directed others to recruit several people with separatist minds to join the textbook-compiling team on the court, “Xinhua News Agency reported, citing a press conference by the court’s vice president.

Shirzat Bawudun, the former head of the Xinjiang Regional Justice Department, was convicted of “dividing the country”, plotting with the Islamic Movement in East Turkestan, and “offering aid to separatists and religious extremists and collaborating with separatists and foreign forces”. .

The Islamic Movement in East Turkestan is listed as a terrorist organization by the United Nations, although many analysts question the group’s operational existence.

According to the court, Shirzat Bawudun met with representatives of the movement and encouraged others to join the group. He also conducted “illegal religious activities at his daughter’s wedding,” and took bribes totaling 11.12 million yuan (US $ 1.58).

Pressure on Uyghurs abroad

According to Reuters, China is also increasing pressure on Uyghurs living abroad, including academics, through press conferences calling for family members to return to the country. Using the example of Erkin Tursun, a former television producer who is serving a 20-year prison sentence, inciting hatred, ethnic discrimination and covering up crimes ”.

“I will do my best to change and receive the grace of the party and the government,” said Tursun, shaved and clad in prison uniform, in a message to his son, who lives abroad and works for the father’s liberation .

Erkin Tursun’s video is one of at least half a dozen similar cases in which imprisoned Uyghurs appeal to family members overseas to return home and not criticize China and the Communist Party.

Press conferences, so called by the authorities, have become an important part of China’s campaign to defend its policies in Xinjiang at a time when criticism from the West, particularly the US, has increased.

A possible boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics, scheduled for February in Beijing and originally rejected by State Department spokesman Ned Price, but later rejected by the White House, sparked an angry response from Beijing, which included a “robust response” from China threatened.