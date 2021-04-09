Be a volunteer … at Transforma Portugal | megaphone

Geographical area: National

Subject: Universities

Transforma Portugal is a platform that brings together organizations from the social field and where university students (from each cycle of studies) can register to see what vacancies are available for volunteers or what are the requirements for existing material goods in order to help .

The purpose of the platform is to bring together existing or to be created voluntary and civic intervention initiatives in the universe of communities that involve higher education institutions and student associations involving students, higher education institutions and civil society institutions. Enable the fulfillment of needs and availability of volunteer services.

One of the special features of this platform is the possibility for informal groups of students to start and run small projects of solidarity and civic engagement and to apply for any available microfinance. So it is possible until May 31st to submit microfinance (with a limit of 400 euros) for the development of volunteer projects that meet in a group of at least three university students (who may belong to different educational institutions). It should be noted that projects can take place after May 31st. This is just the deadline for submitting the funding application.

What is the impact of Transforma Portugal?

So far, 76 organizations are registered on the Transforma Portugal platform, 60 initiatives have been announced, 128 active volunteers and 433 hours of volunteering. Regarding microfinance opportunities, 47 projects have already been funded, six of which are pending approval of missing details.

How can I help you?

There are various open options for volunteers ranging from telephone helplines to mentoring, administrative support and logistical management. You can find volunteer offers directly on the platform.

What do you need from me?

Each volunteer opportunity has different tasks and time availability with different needs and forms of collaboration.