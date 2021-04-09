An ecosystem waiting to be breathed Art

Macha Makeïeff, director of the Théâtre La Criée, said: “When the theaters are closed, we still won’t know what tomorrow’s world will look like.” There remains “impatience”, “emotion”, “the immense desire” after a return to the height of the “tenacity of teams” in theaters that have been occupied since March by groups of activists, professionals, who complain, in plumbing conditions, answer the safety conditions for the professionals of the show. The culture minister Roselyne Bachelot had already reacted to these professions, which began at the Théâtre Ódeon in Paris and which she regarded as “useless” and “dangerous”: “Occupying cultural spaces is not the best way, it is useless. These maneuvers are dangerous because they endanger fragile cultural heritage sites. “The entire ecosystem is fragile,” replied activists Roxane Isnard, Pierre Itzkovitch and Johanna Bonnet. An ecosystem, recalls Chloé Siganos, Director of Performing Arts at the Center Pompidou Paris, much more invisible than we think, and that includes a wide range of affected professionals, from press officers to catering companies devoted to cultural events.