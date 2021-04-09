19 more police officers injured in the seventh night of the riot in Northern Ireland | United Kingdom

Violence continues on the streets of Northern Ireland, particularly in the capital, Belfast, where 19 police officers were injured Thursday night. There have been a total of 74 since the unrest began last week.

Thursday marked the second night in a row that groups of disorderly trade unionists (pro Britain) and nationalists (pro Irish reunification) gathered at the same intersection in West Belfast near the “Peace Wall” that separates the two sides of the riot.

For the first time in six years, the police had to use water cannons to disperse the rebels who kept throwing stones, Molotov cocktails and bottles.

There was “several hours of violence against police officers on both sides of the intersection,” Deputy Police Chief Jonathan Roberts told the BBC on Thursday evening. Much of the injuries to the 19 police officers resulted from the imported Molotov cocktails, he added, leaving one agent with a broken bone in his foot.

On that seventh night of riot, however, violence was greater in the area of ​​Republican nationalists in Springfield, who “tried to get through the gate [em Lanark Way] several times, but when it became clear they would not have access to the area, they attacked the police further up on Springfield Road, “Social Democratic and Labor Councilor Paul Doherty told BBC Radio Ulster.

Traffic was blocked for several hours and the calm did not return to the streets until around midnight on Friday.

The riots on Thursday evening were fewer than last night, which involved hundreds of people involved in sectarian violence in the capital of Northern Ireland and where a bus was set on fire, such as eight police officers and one police journalist were injured.

Nonetheless, it was “the actions of the previous night” that, according to the councilor Claire Canavan of Sinn Féin, were the basis for the continuation of the violence. And this is not expected to stop in the next few days as there are still calls on social networks to encourage new unrest – however, the veracity of those calls is uncertain as some of the profiles behind the calls are suspect The Guardian to be wrong. “I would advise you to take it easy on the weekend,” warned Canavan.

“My feelings are with those who live in the area [em Shankill e Springfield] and who live with this fear and disorder, “Justice Minister Naomi Long said on Twitter. “It has to stop now, before lives are lost.”

The riots are mostly young people – there are boys in custody as young as 13 or 14 years old – who come from “all over Belfast”, with a large number “operating independently” despite suspicion of paramilitary participation exists forcing trade unionists.

For this reason, several politicians have called on the Council of Loyalist Communities to investigate and clarify whether or not paramilitaries participated in the riots. “Violence does not promote the unionist cause,” Billy Hutchinson, leader of the Progressive Unionist Party, told BBC Radio.

Tensions in Northern Ireland have escalated in recent weeks and the unrest that started on March 29 is mainly due to differing positions on relations with the UK in the context of the entry into force of the Brexit trade and political deals .

Northern Ireland Minister Brandon Lewis is expected to meet other political leaders as well as Police Chief Simon Byrne later Friday.

Text edited by António Saraiva Lima