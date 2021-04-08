The paddlers Pedro Fraga and Afonso Costa have qualified rowing for the Olympic Games

The Portuguese rowers Pedro Fraga and Afonso Costa qualified for the Olympic Games in Tokyo this Thursday and finished second in the easy double scull final of the European qualifying tournament in Varese, Italy.

The Portuguese duo completed the 2,000 meters of the race in 6: 24.97 minutes and was only beaten by Ukrainians Igor Khmara and Stanislav Kovalov, who finished the race with a time of 6: 23.70 minutes and also qualified for the Olympic Games that were reserved for the top two classified.

Pedro Fraga and Afonso Costa were the first Portuguese rowers to qualify for the Tokyo2020 games, which have been postponed to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will take place in the Japanese capital between July 23 and August 8 .

“This event has a special meaning, it was a difficult time, but it is the culmination of the work, of the group spirit, not just mine and Afonsos, but the entire structure. We feel fulfilled because we have managed to give this to the team, ”said Pedro Fraga in statements from the Portuguese Rowing Federation (FPR).

38-year-old Fraga will take part in the Olympic Games for the third time, after finishing fifth in London in 2012 and eighth in Beijing in 2008, then with Nuno Mendes.

At the age of 25, Afonso Costa will make his debut at the largest multisport event in the world after his commitment to qualify. “The only secret is the work. We have worked, we have a clear conscience and we are very proud to go to Tokyo, ”said Afonso Costa.