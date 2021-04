The new Madeiran “whiskey” was made thanks to the distillery of Maria and Paulo | already born report

One way to encourage Madeira farmers to keep producing grain is to … make whiskey. This is what Maria Nascimento and Paulo Mendes thought, who already had Vinha Alta, a consulting project in the field of still wines, and are now preparing to open a distillery in Canhas, Ponta do Sol, Madeira.