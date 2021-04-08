The inner summit wants to prepare young people for a “full citizen intervention” in the interior of the country. Real Village

The youth association of the youth academy is organizing the Congress of the Indoor Summit in Vila Real this Friday and Saturday, April 9th ​​and 10th, to discuss health, entrepreneurship, sustainability, innovation and decentralization and to train young people for “comprehensive citizen intervention” .

“The indoor summit is to play an important role in the education and preparation of young people so that they can intervene, think and act civically in the interior of the country,” said Duarte Mairos, who is responsible for the association, this Thursday. The motto of the congress is “Young people today, leaders of tomorrow”.

At the same time, young people, business people, doctors, mayors, members of the Assembly of the Republic and journalists are called to the Continental industrial plant in Vila Real. The debates cover topics such as energy and sustainability, knowledge and innovation, entrepreneurship, health, rural journalism and decentralization.

“We bring together the youth, the will, the desire to do more and the energy that we young people have, and then the people who have already made this journey already have the experience and the knowledge,” he said opposite the agency Lusa Duarte Mairos.

Due to the pandemic, the congress is taking place in a hybrid model, in person and online, and is the culmination of several meetings and actions that have been held in this inland area since October. Duarte Mairos also said that this is the first indoor summit and that the goal is to repeat the initiative annually.

The Secretary of State for Interior Valorization, Isabel Ferreira, will attend the opening session of the Congress, which will also be attended by the Mayors of Vila Real, Lamego, Valongo and Braga. She is sponsored by the President of the EU Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

The youth academy was founded in 2019, has its headquarters in Vila Real and aims to promote civic participation among the youngest. The first core was created in Lamego (Viseu) in March. With this association, Duarte Mairos wanted to “create an associative body to bring young people from the countryside together” and “give tools to participate, have a voice and be involved in the community in which they are used”.

Continental Advanced Antenna Portugal is one of the main partners of the congress and the association. This factory produces components for automobiles and, with around 570 employees, is one of the largest private employers in the Vila Real district. In cooperation with the universities of Trás-os-Montes and Alto Douro (UTAD) and with the support of COMPETE, Continental will create the “factory of the future”. The investment is 10.5 million and the announcement was made this Wednesday by the Prime Minister during a visit to UTAD in Vila Real.

The general manager of the local Continental, Miguel Pinto, said that the “project aims to make the factory as modern as possible” to be a reference in terms of Industry 4.0 to make processes “more competitive, productive and” in Attracting future products with a view to greater added value ”.